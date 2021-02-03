Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

OHI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,880. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.