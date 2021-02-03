ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $5.74 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $468,364.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.00 or 0.00729943 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

