Rosenblatt Securities Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

