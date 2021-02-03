Roth Capital Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.08. 23,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

