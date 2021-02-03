Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

