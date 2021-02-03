Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Receives C$110.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock opened at C$105.66 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4918202 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

