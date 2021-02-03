Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Shares Down 0.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.62. 5,965,508 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

