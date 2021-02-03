Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 2,481,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.8 days.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

