Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 16,590 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

