Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

