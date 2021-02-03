Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,513 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

