Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $459.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,949.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

