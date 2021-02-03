Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

