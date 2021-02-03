Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 140,768 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,768 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

