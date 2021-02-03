Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,358 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,425 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

