Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.60. Royal Mail shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Royal Mail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

