RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.97

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1173864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in RPC by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

