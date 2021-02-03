Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RUSHB stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.