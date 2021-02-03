Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYAAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $99.12 on Monday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

