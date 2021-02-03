Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $99.12 on Monday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,583,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ryanair by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

