Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 317.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,602,000 after purchasing an additional 647,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 605.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after buying an additional 360,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,870,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.