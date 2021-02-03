saffron.finance Hits One Day Volume of $12.44 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and $12.44 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance token can currently be bought for $1,263.81 or 0.03454061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 88,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,566 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance.

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.