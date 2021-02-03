Sailer Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Sailer Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

NYSEARCA:CNRG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,874. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $146.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

