Sailer Financial LLC Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sailer Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4,509.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sailer Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 22,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,909. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

