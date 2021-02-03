Sailer Financial LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sailer Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,001 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,746,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 5,996,340 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13.

