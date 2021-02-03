Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $2.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

SZGPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

