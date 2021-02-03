Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,614. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

