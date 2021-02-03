Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Barclays raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

