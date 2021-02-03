Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 452,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 669,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

STSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.