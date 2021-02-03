Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

NYSE BFS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 35,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

