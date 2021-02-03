ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of SCSC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,859. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

