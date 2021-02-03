ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 6.4%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 128,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 99,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

