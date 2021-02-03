Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.