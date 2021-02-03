Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

