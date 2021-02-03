Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 7,581,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.