Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 2,162,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

