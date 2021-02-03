Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

