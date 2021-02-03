Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,777 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

