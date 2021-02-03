Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 782 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 509,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,388. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

