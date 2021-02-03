Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Receives €115.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €115.79 ($136.23).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SU traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €125.90 ($148.12). 1,285,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

