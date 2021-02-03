Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.60 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 9,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

