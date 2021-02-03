Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 927,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 10,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,928. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $813.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

