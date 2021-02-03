School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of SCOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 74,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,858. School Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $562,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get School Specialty alerts:

About School Specialty

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for School Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for School Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.