Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) Stock Price Up 0%

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.53 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.53 ($1.29). Approximately 25,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 165,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

In other Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) news, insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,006 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.94 ($3,888.08).

