Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $498.89

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.89 and traded as high as $525.16. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at $524.58, with a volume of 130,746 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 445.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.62 million and a PE ratio of 21.88.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

