Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

About Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

