Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,954,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,391,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 470,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $134.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

