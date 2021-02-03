Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 624,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,706. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

