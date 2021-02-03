Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 315,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

