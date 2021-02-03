Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $40.62 EPS

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on SALT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

